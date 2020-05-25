COVID-19 doesn’t stop Groveport from observing Memorial Day

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — There was no parade through town, no high school marching band and no 21-gun salute, but the city of Groveport did hold a brief, low-key Memorial Day ceremony at the local cemetery.

“It’s different today,” said Brad Beatty, commander of the local American Legion. “It’s different everywhere, but we’re thankful that Groveport made it to where we could come out and give honor to the fallen of Groveport.”

Mayor Lance Westcamp recognized local veterans whose military service was recognized with banners hanging along Main Street.

The city discouraged the public from attending the event. Video of the ceremony was recorded and shared on the city’s Facebook page.

Featured speaker Warren Motts, director of Motts Military Museum, highlighted the service of two local men:

Lewis Hall, a Medal of Honor recipient from Obetz, was killed in World War Two while manning a machine gun unit.

Fred Mick, a graduate of Groveport High School and the last Green Beret killed in action in Vietnam.

“It’s a little different this year than in the past because of what we’re going through but I would just want them to think about the fact that people did die for them and the freedoms we’ve got are something very special,” Motts said.