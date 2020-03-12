COVID-19 coronavirus questions and answers from the CDC

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are a lot of questions surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus and the Center for Disease Control has answers.

How does it spread?

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

How can I protect myself?

Clean your hands often.

Avoid close contact with people, especially those who are sick.

What are the symptoms?

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. In adults, emergency warning signs:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Who is at higher risk?

Older adults.

People who have serious chronic medical conditions like: heart disease, diabetes, lung disease.

What should I do if I am sick?

Stay home except to get medical care.

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor.

Wear a facemask if you’re sick. If you are not sick, you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).

Cover your cough and sneezes.

Clean your hands often.

Avoid sharing personal household items.

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day.

Monitor your symptoms.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Should I be tested for COVID-19?

If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. Older patients and individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their healthcare provider early, even if their illness is mild.

Should I be concerned about pets or other animals and COVID-19?