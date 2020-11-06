COVID-19 cases shut down transportation for Groveport-Madison schools

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A coronavirus outbreak within the Groveport Madison School District’s transportation system means students and their parents will be without busses for the next two weeks.

The school system said it is planning to remain open, and parents will either have to drop off their kids or the student will have to stay home and learn remotely.

On Friday, a number of parents and family members reacted to the news.

“We don’t want him to catch corona, so that’s why I’m here, to pick him up,” said Komlan Talle, the brother of a student at Groveport Middle School. “She was worried. She even said maybe tomorrow, my little brother isn’t coming to school,” said Talle of his mother’s reaction to the news.

The school system sent a letter to parents notifying them about the outbreak, but some parents were left with little time to make other arrangements.

“I got a call from my mom saying his bus driver got corona, so I have to pick him up around 9 a.m. this morning,” Talle adds.

To some parents, Friday’s letter came as little surprise.

“I just figured it was a matter of time. With the numbers going up, I knew something was going to happen eventually,” Kim Stein says, adding she drives her student to and from school every day.

For other parents, though, some questions still remain.

“If they’re going to make the kids that ride that bus quarantine, are they still coming to school?” asked parent Candice Towns. “I’m not sure what’s what. And I’m a little surprised to see that the school buses are out today.”

The school system said in a statement it is committed to doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe, as we all navigate the growing challenges of COVID-19.