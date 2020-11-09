COVID-19 cases rising at Ohio State, school to expand testing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the state and country, they are also increasing on the campus of The Ohio State University.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, the 7-day positivity rate among students has more than doubled since Oct. 30, from 0.88 percent to 1.93 percent.

The university is reporting that 328 students tested positive for the virus last week, compared to 170 the week before and 161 the week prior to that.

This spike in cases comes as students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving, which is in a little more than two weeks.

“It’s really scary, especially since we’re going home so soon, and I don’t want to bring it home to my parents who could potentially get it,” said student Carly Shapiro.

Gladys M. Gibbs, OSU’s Director of Student Life Student Health Services, and Amy Fairchild, the university’s Dean in the College of Public Health, issued a letter to students Friday, in which they urged everyone to follow all of the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“Increases in COVID-19 cases in surrounding communities and throughout the state are growing more concerning by the day,” they wrote. “We’ve also found evidence of rising cases at Ohio State, particularly in our off-campus student community, and are concerned that the trend could become more significant on campus, especially if students attend large gatherings. Nothing is inevitable about this virus. It remains within your power to help control its spread on and around campus.”

According to Ben Johnson, an OSU spokesperson, the university was testing 8,000 off-campus students per week. Last week, the university increased the number of tests administered to off-campus students to 11,000 per week. Johnson said the increase was made in anticipation of heightened transmission of COVID-19, as rates were rising across the state.

Beginning next week, Ohio State will offer open testing for students living off campus. Open testing will be available for all students Nov. 23 and 24. University leaders are urging students to be tested before they go home for Thanksgiving.

Students are also advised to sequester themselves by limiting contact with others until they get a negative result, and then leave for their destinations shortly thereafter.