COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) is informing members that some participants at last week’s NENA 2021 convention in Columbus have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post to its Facebook page, the organization is urging convention attendees to either get tested or to quarantine until they are no longer contagious.

The post did not reveal how many attendees contracted the virus.

The convention was held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center from July 24-29.