COVID-19 cases climb to 51 in Columbus and Worthington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Columbus and Worthington jumped from 28 on Monday to 51 on Tuesday.
The 51 confirmed cases are just a small fraction of the total in Ohio, which now has 564 cases as of 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are doing the right things,” Dr. Acton said. “We’ll keep evolving as we get more data.”
The Columbus City Health Department tweeted the age range of those with COVID-19 is between 21-85 years old with the median age of 39. The department also stated the gender breakdown is 57 percent female and 43 percent male.