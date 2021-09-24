COVID-19 booster doses coming to Ohio, governor says

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says that eligible Ohioans will be able to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as practical.”

The governor and the Ohio Department of Health issued a statement shortly after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the booster shot Wednesday night. The CDC says specific groups of people will be able to get booster shot at least six months after completing the primary series. They include people over 65 and the immunocompromised.

In a statement, Governor DeWine said the boosters will be offered to eligible Ohioans once the CDC releases a Morbidity and Morality Weekly Report with detailed guidance.

“There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses, for Ohioans,” said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “Following final action by the CDC, Ohio’s many providers will be able to begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine in pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, doctor’s offices, community vaccination sites, and local health departments.”

People eligible for the booster shot must have received Pfizer for their first two doses, and the second dose must have been taken on or before Jan. 20, 2021, according to the CDC.

The CDC has not yet approved booster shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson due to lack of data.