Cover-up: Columbus police cadets making masks, firefighters practicing social distancing

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Covering your face in public is a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control. While the announcement last week was not a mandate, Columbus Division of Police decided that cadets should needle their way through training.

The cadets are now creating surgical face masks. The masks will be worn by by officers pratrolling the communities they serve. These photos were published on the department’s Twitter in recognition of the hashtag: #ThankYouThursday.

You can see that the cadets are taking sanitary precautions by wearing protective gloves and masks while producing the gear.

Recently the Columbus Division of Fire adapted social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are continually reviewing everything we do at the Fire Training Academy to create a safe work environment,” said said TA training Captain Ian Garriott. “It’s also very important that we keep the pipeline of firefighters full.”

They must take their temperature and fill out a health survey every morning before roll call. You can read the entire list of examples and photos the fire department here.