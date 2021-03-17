COTA offering free rides to mass COVID-19 vaccination site this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible, the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) and an organization called StandUp will be offering free rides to get people to and from the pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at St. John Arena.

“We will pick you up at the door in a COTA marked vehicle or van,” said Jeff Pulin, public media and relations manager for COTA. “When you’re done, you just call and we’ll give you a ride back.”

Pulin said the goal is to target underserved communities and help African Americans get their doses.

StandUp’s Executive Director Morgan Harper said as an organization that focuses on the underserved, it was clear the additional assistance was needed.

“We already know the stats, there’s only been about 8 percent of the first dose going to Black people in Ohio,” Harper said. “Some of that has to do with education around vaccines. What we’re seeing now is it’s a lot more about access. People need support to actually getting to the locations.”

They both ask that you try to reach them a day before to make proper accommodations. In case you have any issues, you can also take their bus.

“Line 1 goes up through North High (Street) and goes over through campus,” Pulin said. “If you say you’re going to the vaccination site, we’ll let you on for free.”

COTA said in the next for days, they expect to get about 100 people scheduled to ride with them. If the demand gets higher, StandUp will also be offering personal rides.

“We are always looking for extra volunteers,” Harper said.

Once the vaccination site wraps up Sunday, Pulin said COTA will continue offering rides to other vaccination sites. Any organization can reach out to COTA directly to partner up and get more vaccine sites covered with transportation.

As for those 16 and older, once they are eligible and have scheduled their appointments, Pulin said they can use their bus services for free If they are part of Columbus City Schools. All they have to do is use their bus pass.

The mass vaccination site will run Thursday-Sunday from 9 am until 7 pm.

People who have scheduled their vaccination can book a trip to and from St. John Arena at no charge using the following methods:

COTA Mainstream On-Demand – Customers can book a trip by calling (614) 344-4488. Customers may schedule their trips now or at least 1 hour before the trip. A Mainstream On-Demand vehicle will pick the customer up at their home and take them to St. John Arena. After the vaccination, customers will need to call when they are ready to be picked up.

COTA//Plus South Columbus – Customers who live or work in South Columbus can take COTA//Plus to St. John Arena on those vaccination days at no charge. COTA//Plus is an on-demand microtransit service that can be hailed via the COTA//Plus App or by calling COTA’s Customer Care hotline at 614-228-1776.

Funding for COTA transportation service to the St. John Arena Pop-Up Mass Vaccination Site is provided by Ohio Department of Transportation to help underserved communities have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

To volunteer with StandUp you can visit, https://columbusstandup.org/vaccine