COTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bus driver for the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) teste positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, COTA announced Saturday.

According to a release, the driver last drove a COTA vehicle on March 12.

“COTA is fully supporting this individual and hoping for a successful recovery,” the authority said in the release.

COTA did not say which bus route the driver worked.

In the press release, COTA said all transit vehicles are sanitized nightly using CDC-approved sanitizers. All vehicles are also equipped with hand sanitizing dispensers. Customers are required to use the back entrance of the bus and no more than 20 passengers are allowed on the bus at any one time, the transit authority added.