COSI temporarily lays off 80 percent of workforce due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) announced Friday that due to the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown, it is temporarily laying off 80 percent of its workforce.

The layoff will affect 98 of COSI’s 145 full-time employees and all of its 125 part-time and temporary workers.

The museum will continue to pay its portion of healthcare benefits for the affected employees through June 30, the company said in a statement.

In the statement, COSI President and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley said the effects of the COVID-19 virus have been “devastating.”

“COSI was on track to finish our fiscal year with a balanced budget, and much like 2019, we were expecting record attendance,” Bertley added in the statement. “In fact, just a few weeks ago our team was celebrating being voted the number one science museum in the country. Now, we face the same unprecedented crisis that is confronting museums and businesses all over America. I am fraught with sadness for our fantastic Team Members who make COSI the great institution that it is, and are now the latest individuals impacted by this unforgiving pandemic.”

The statement added that the building in Columbus will remain closed until further notice, while staff will continue operations such as security and daily care of the museum’s animals. The call center will be unstaffed and the COSI Science Festival, scheduled for May 6-9, is canceled.