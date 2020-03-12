COSI announces 3 week closure due to coronavirus

1  of  2
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI announced it will close for three weeks beginning Friday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“COSI is taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously and nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our guests and team,” said Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO. “We did not take this decision lightly and in order to align ourselves with the recommendations and work that state officials are doing we felt it was in the best interest of our community at this time.”

