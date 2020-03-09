Is coronavirus in Ohio? 3 test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — UPDATE MARCH 9, 3:10 PM: Ohio Gov. DeWine announced three people have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

— ORIGINAL —

According to the Ohio Department of Health there are eight people under investigation for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and 11 people have tested negative as of Monday afternoon.

There are zero confirmed cases in the state currently.

This is a change from Sunday when four people were under investigation and 10 people had tested negative.

At a press conference Saturday involving Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Amy Acton M.D., the state unveiled a plan to help curb the spread of the virus should there be a confirmed case, which Acton expects to happen “any day now.”

The state is now able to test for the virus without having to send it off to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for results, meaning the results of the test will be available quicker.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).