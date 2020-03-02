Coronavirus travel restrictions force central Ohio couple to cancel honeymoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The coronavirus has reached Italy and with it, the United States is warning American travelers to avoid the country.

The Trump Administration issued a travel warning Saturday for parts of Italy as well as South Korea and Iran.

That news is breaking one central Ohio couple’s hearts.

Ashley and Stephen Trueman were set to have their dream Italian honeymoon this month after years of marriage. The couple was ready to depart March 15, but with new warnings, they knew they wouldn’t be able to risk traveling.

What they didn’t know is their airline would leave them with few choices.

“It was a really big deal for us, so it was a really big deal when we found out we couldn’t go,” said Ashley Trueman.

The couple booked through Norwegian Airlines and the airline says on its website, “We’re complying with all guidance given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local authorities regarding travel to and from Italy. As there are no travel restrictions from the authorities in place for airlines or customers, our flights to and from Italy are operating as normal and standard ticket conditions continue to apply. “

While airlines like American and JetBlue have waived change fees for many of their customers because of the virus, Norwegian’s current policy would cause the couple to pay large fees to change their flight. As of now, they’ll have to lose out on the hundreds of dollars they’ve spent on the plane tickets.

“I’m a little hopeful that as the situation in Italy is escalating and worldwide that they make the right decision for the safety of their customers,” said Ashley Trueman.