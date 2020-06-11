Coronavirus testing now available for all Ohioans, DeWine says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Because of a boost in capacity, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that anyone who wants to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus can now get a test.

DeWine said the state was playing it safe as the pandemic began, limiting who could receive a coronavirus test. However, now that the state’s capacity for testing has increase significantly, testing is open to everyone.

“Testing is an important weapon in our arsenal, but now everyone who wants one can get one,” he said.

Anyone interested in being tested should contact their healthcare provider or make arrangements with a testing location.

The state’s coronavirus website has posted a map of testing locations throughout Ohio. The map will be updated as more locations come online, DeWine said.

The locations include both retail sites (CVS, Walgreens, etc.) and medical facilities.

In addition, beginning Friday, six pop-up testing sites will open in underserved communities in Columbus.

Pop-up locations will be opening soon in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, Xenia, Portsmouth, Columbiana, Akron, and other locations. However, no date has been given for these cities.

The tests at these pop-up locations will be free of charge.

“By understanding who is sick, whether they are showing symptoms or not, we are able to better prevent the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.