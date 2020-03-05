Coronavirus test kits arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State health officials say a coronavirus test kit arrived in Columbus Thursday morning from the Centers for Disease Control.

“It’s a kit that has to calibrated,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health “It takes about two days. It’s a testing and verifying process. If that process goes well…we will begin that testing here in Ohio.”

Ohio has been sending samples for testing to the CDC, a process that often takes four or five days to get results.

A kit previously distributed to states by the CDC was found to be flawed and unreliable.

With testing available in Ohio, public health officials will be able to collect more information about the spread of the disease and testing turnaround times will improve.

“We think if we get samples, depending on the burden we get of cases or PUI’s (persons under investigation, 24 hours, 48 hours at the most, sometimes as short as 8 hours,” Acton said. “So that will help us and help our local health departments know more quickly.”