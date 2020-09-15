COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coronavirus positivity continues to rise in Franklin County despite the county being listed as Level 2 in Ohio’s alert system.

Franklin County ranks 7th out of 88 Ohio counties for the highest occurrence of COVID-19 with 172.2 cases per 100,000 people. There are a total of 2,268 cases as of Sept. 15.

Franklin County’s rate of occurrence was 158.4 per 100,000 people on Sept. 10 and 142.1 per 100,000 people on Sept. 8.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the occurrence rates during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

DeWine also announced 87 additional deaths have been reported during the past 24 hours, the most deaths reported in a single day since May and the third-highest total in Ohio since the pandemic began.