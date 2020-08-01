Coronavirus outbreak reported at a Perry County care facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Health Department is reporting the death of a 75-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and was linked to a current outbreak in a congregate care setting, SKLD, within Perry County.

As of July 31 at 8:00 a.m., there are 19 known cases of COVID-19 linked to the facility, with one current hospitalization and one fatality.

“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” said Health Commissioner Angela DeRolph.

DeRolph also indicated that the Perry County Health Department will not release any additional identifiable information about the patient to respect privacy.

The first onset of symptoms was July 24. Currently, additional tests are pending results.