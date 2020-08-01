Coronavirus outbreak reported at a Perry County care facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Health Department is reporting the death of a 75-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and was linked to a current outbreak in a congregate care setting, SKLD, within Perry County.
As of July 31 at 8:00 a.m., there are 19 known cases of COVID-19 linked to the facility, with one current hospitalization and one fatality.
“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” said Health Commissioner Angela DeRolph.
DeRolph also indicated that the Perry County Health Department will not release any additional identifiable information about the patient to respect privacy.
The first onset of symptoms was July 24. Currently, additional tests are pending results.
“As a responsible corporate citizen of New Lexington serving our patients, their family members, and our employees, we want to assure the public of our commitment to continue to work closely with the Perry County Health Department.
As an essential part of the continuum of care, we are prepared to care for those with COVID-19. We know the importance of working with our hospital systems, the county health department, and the state to allow hospitals to care for the most ill.
We have created a designated unit that will allow our facility to safely care for our residents with limited access, enhanced infection control protocols and dedicated staff using personal protection equipment at all times. We have established a COVID Hotline, 740-218-0330 to apprise and update our family and community members in accordance with Federal and State notification guidelines in reference to COVID 19.
We are grateful to be part of the efforts of the Perry County Health Department, to address capacity issues under the established strict safety protocols. Thanks to our incredible, hardworking staff who play an important part in Ohio’s response to safely care for those recovering from COVID-19. We appreciate the community’s support and continue to pray for all those affected. We value the general unity this has brought to the medical community and hope we can continue working constructively on winning this battle.”Henry D. Boutros, PT, M. Ed, Vice President of SKLD’s parent company, Illuminate-HC