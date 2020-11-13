Ohio State president reacts as coronavirus numbers continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two percent of the students tested at Ohio State University in the past seven days have received a positive test result.

OSU averaged less than one percent positive tests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 27 and stayed below two percent from Oct. 28 to Nov. 9.

Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson released the following statement on Twitter:

We have reached a critical moment in our battle against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/6Bxx0XndA5 — Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) November 13, 2020

“We’ve worked so hard to remain on campus. Now, we need to dig deeper,” Dr. Johnson said.

Ohio, like many states, is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”

Prior to Nov. 5, Ohio State had never had a seven-day average higher than 50 students testing positive. But as of Nov. 10, the seven-day average of students testing positive is 85.

On Nov. 10 alone, 141 students tested positive while 152 tested positive on Nov. 9.

Ohio State released a statement earlier Thursday saying all student organization gatherings would be prohibited for the rest of the calendar year.

During his address to the public Wednesday, Gov. DeWine said universities and colleges in Ohio may need to proceed with virtual learning unless the spread of COVID-19 dramatically decreases.

“These last few weeks of the semester are critical. Please wear a mask, wash your hands, stay physically distant,” Dr. Johnson said. “We must continue our vigilance, and one day, hopefully soon, we’ll be back to doing all the things we love.”

Dr. Johnson also recommended students visit safeandhealthy.osu.edu to read the newest guidance.