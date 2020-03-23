Coronavirus in Ohio: Who enforces social distancing at work?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Are you an essential employee and your co-worker isn’t practicing social distancing? Are your complaints falling on deaf ears?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suggests getting in contact with local health authorities.

“Don’t call 911,” DeWine said during his daily briefing Monday. “I talked with one of our mayors today and the mayor said they’re getting 911 calls, so that would not be good. We want to keep 911 for the emergencies.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added that employees can also approach their employers.

“I think most times, employers and employees will work these things out successfully, and if they do not, then you’re able to contact your local health department for enforcement,” he said.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said it falls on the employers to take the initiative in abiding by the essential employee guidelines laid out in the governor’s stay at home order.

“I think that is a discussion, definitely reading the language of the order, working with your attorney if you need to to help interpret that will go a long way,” she said.

She also encouraged employees to approach their company’s human resources department.

“HR officers can be really helpful in a lot of this,” she said.