Coronavirus in Ohio: what our 5 neighboring states are doing to slow spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Large-crowd events have been cancelled in addition to schools, restaurants, and bars being shuttered in all five of Ohio’s neighboring states to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at other measures the states are taking:

Pennsylvania

Confirmed cases: 851

Deaths: 7

Population 12.8 million

Just seven of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have been placed under a stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf. One in western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County, which is home to Pittsburgh. The other six are on the other side of the state in and near Philadelphia. CLICK HERE to read more.

West Virginia

Confirmed cases: 20

Deaths: 0

Population 1.8 million

West Virginia’s statewide stay-at-home order goes into effect Tuesday night. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday that in addition to previous orders closing schools, restaurants, and bars, he was ordering all non-essential businesses in the state to close. West Virginia was the last state to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus. The state announced their first case of community spread of the virus Monday. CLICK HERE to read more.

Kentucky

Confirmed cases: 124

Deaths: 4

Population 4.5 million

Kentucky is the only state neighboring Ohio that has not issued any kind of stay-at-home mandate for its citizens. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday all nonessential retailers are ordered to close but has not gone as far as other governors to issue a statewide or county specific stay-at-home order. CLICK HERE to read more.

Indiana

Confirmed cases: 365

Deaths: 12

Population 6.7 million

Indiana’s statewide say-at-home order goes into effect Tuesday night. Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Monday stating residents remain in their homes except for those going to a job deemed essential or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. Tuesday morning, the state announced Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 100 cases in one day. CLICK HERE to read more.

Michigan

Confirmed cases: 1,328

Deaths: 15

Population 10 million

Michigan’s stay-at-home order went into effect Tuesday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to stay home for at least three weeks Monday morning. CLICK HERE to read more.