COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,093,074
|+20,411
|Hospitalizations
|98,277
|+593
|ICU admissions
|11,860
|+57
|Deaths*
|29,674
|+227
The 21-day case average is just above 14,100.
The department reported 10,197 people started the vaccination process Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,023,208, which is 60.08% of the state’s population. And 36,852 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,457
|25.3%
|16.1%
|In ICU
|1,324
|28.98%
|13.50%
|On ventilator
|877
|17.71%
|56.62%
ODH reports that more than 60 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated. A new CDC study found that two-thirds of COVID-19 patients aged 12-17 are obese. New preliminary trial results for a second booster in Israel show increased antibodies by fivefold one week post-vaccination. An infectious disease expert says to wait 3-5 days after coronavirus exposure before going for a test.