COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,093,074 +20,411 Hospitalizations 98,277 +593 ICU admissions 11,860 +57 Deaths* 29,674 +227 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just above 14,100.

The department reported 10,197 people started the vaccination process Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,023,208, which is 60.08% of the state’s population. And 36,852 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,457 25.3% 16.1% In ICU 1,324 28.98% 13.50% On ventilator 877 17.71% 56.62%

ODH reports that more than 60 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated. A new CDC study found that two-thirds of COVID-19 patients aged 12-17 are obese. New preliminary trial results for a second booster in Israel show increased antibodies by fivefold one week post-vaccination. An infectious disease expert says to wait 3-5 days after coronavirus exposure before going for a test.