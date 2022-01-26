COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 26 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,540,864
|+20,752
|Hospitalizations
|106,170
|+546
|ICU admissions
|12,602
|+40
|Deaths*
|32,489
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 20,300.
The department reported 7,446 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,150,753 which is 61.17% of the state’s population. And 11,702 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|4,996
|20.5%
|15.8%
|In ICU
|993
|23.08%
|17.27%
|On ventilator
|665
|13.23%
|60.82%
More than 79,000 COVID-19 cases in people under the age of 18 have been reported this month in Ohio. OSHA officially ended its required COVID vaccinations or weekly tests for large employers. Early studies indicate omicron may have a shorter incubation period than prior coronavirus variants.