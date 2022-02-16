COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 16 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,638,202 +2,433 Hospitalizations 111,086 +212 ICU admissions 13,071 +22 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 5,600.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,929 8% 17.3% In ICU 395 9.64% 23.18% On ventilator 266 5.38% 69.22%

February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, several school districts in central Ohio have been dropping their local mask mandate. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.