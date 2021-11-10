COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 10, the state reports a total of 1,585,798 (+5,527) cases, leading to 81,745 (+241) hospitalizations and 10,336 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,543,271 people — or 55.98% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 17,006 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 215 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,282. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is just above 3,600.