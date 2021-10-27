COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, the state has reported a total of 1,531,815 (+3,839) cases, leading to 79,297 (+161) hospitalizations and 10,077 (+16) ICU admissions. A total of 6,452,562 people — or 55.2% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 7,012 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 209 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,164. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is now below 4,200.