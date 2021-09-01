Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 7,102 new cases include more than 1,000 delayed positives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, September 1, a total of 1,228,002 (+7,102) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 66,013 (+242) hospitalizations and 8,861 (+25) ICU admissions. The number released Wednesday includes 1,021 cases that were delayed due to a lab reporting issue between Aug. 15-25. The ODH says the issue has been resolved.

A total of 6,081,989 Ohioans — 52.03% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 10,942 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 67 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,866. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now more than 3,500. Tuesday’s numbers of cases are the most since the state saw 7,271 on Jan. 21.

The state surpassed 1.2 million cases Friday, taking 96 days to add 100,000 cases.

With the addition of Friday’s 4,855 new cases reported by ODH, last week’s Monday-Friday total reached 21,742. That’s the most Ohio has seen since Jan. 25-29.