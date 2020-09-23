Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, September 22, a total of 145,850 (+685) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,635 (+12) deaths and 14,899 (+70) hospitalizations. There are presumed 124,774 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

This is the smallest increase in cases since September 8, according to DeWine. The governor is cautiously optimistic that we can stay at this level.

Franklin County has moved out of the top 10 for COVID-19 occurrence, however Delaware County is now number 8 on that list. Governor DeWine pointed out a high number of cases in the western part of the state.

DeWine announced the release of a new dashboard to better track health inequities and disparities among COVID-19 patients. The dashboard will track coronavirus cases along demographic lines.

DeWine released Halloween guidelines for the state Friday. Local communities will make the determination of if to do it and when, parents can determine whether or not their child goes.

DeWine says celebrations won’t look like years past: hayrides/haunted houses could be problematic, mask wearing will be needed.