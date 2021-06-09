Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, June 8, the ODH reported a total of 1,105,329 (+426) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,651 (+48) hospitalizations and 8,188 (+7) ICU admissions. A total of 5,398,252 Ohioans — 46.18% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 12,797 from the previous day.

The ODH also reported 41 deaths, Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,021. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced that as of Saturday, the state reached 49.5 onset cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the two-week period from May 22 to June 4. DeWine initially set the metric back in early March, saying it would need to reach 50 cases per 100,000 for state health orders to lift. DeWine, however, lifted the health orders on June 2 while the state hovered just above 50 per 100,000.

DeWine reported that as COVID-19 cases decline around the state that only four counties remain high incidence as defined by the CDC, which is 100 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks. And he said about half of the state’s 88 counties are below 50 cases.

DeWine introduced the two newest winners of the Vax-a-million drawings during a news conference Thursday. The adult winner of a $1 million prize was Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, and the student winner of a full scholarship to a state university was Zoie Vincent of Mayfield Village.

The Vax-a-million program was designed to spur those who had put off vaccination to go ahead and do so. DeWine said that when he looks at vaccinations since, he said the state still has the most room to grow in those younger than 50.

Registration remains open for the four remaining drawings at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Department of Health at 833-4-ASK-ODH. Winners will be announced over the next three Wednesdays.