Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 3,991 new cases, 94 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, a total of 906,727 (+3,991) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 11,430 (+94) deaths and 46,873 (+214) hospitalizations. There have been 908,096 Ohioans vaccinated so far.

On Jan. 27, the statewide curfew was moved, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the first time since it was enacted in November. DeWine said the curfew would remain at 11 p.m. for two weeks as the state monitors hospitalization rates for COVID-19. If they continue to decline, the curfew could be pushed back again, or even lifted.

If the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26 and below 2,500 for the past two days. Here are the counts from the past seven days.

  • Jan. 28: 2,828
  • Jan. 29: 2,705
  • Jan. 30: 2,513
  • Jan. 31: 2,461
  • Feb. 1: 2,519
  • Feb. 2: 2,486
  • Feb. 3: 2,379

The soonest that the curfew could be changed is Feb. 10.

The state’s vaccination program continues this week for Ohioans 70 and older, for residents with certain medical disorders and for school personnel.

