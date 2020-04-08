Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton to hold daily briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

That briefing is expected around 2 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.

As of Tuesday, there are 4,782 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 1,354 hospitalizations and 167 deaths.

Tuesday, the state’s revised stay-home order went into effect, lasting through May 1. The order also imposes capacity restrictions on essential businesses that remain open.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. DeWine discussed plans to release more state prisoners who are at-risk of contracting the virus.

The governor also discussed expanded SNAP benefits and the ability of restaurants to deliver mixed drinks with meals.