Coronavirus in Ohio: Wednesday update from governor, ODH set for for 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Dept. of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are set to give an update on the status of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio and the state’s response at approximately 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday’s 2 p.m. update from ODH, there were 67 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio in 16 counties, and 17 hospitalizations. New numbers on the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio will be released at 2 p.m. today: check back here for updates.

Wednesday morning, Franklin County Public Health confirmed a 2 year old has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Ohio State University announced two members of the university community tested postive after domestic travel in unrelated cases

Late Monday night, ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered polls closed as part of a health emergency, effectively postponing in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary election.

The governor pushed the primary election back to June 2nd in order to protect the senior citizens which experts describe as the most vulnerable.

Monday, the governor updated his emergency order, changing mass gatherings from 100 to 50 people to comply with the CDC recommendation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Wednesday from 7-8 PM — Get answers to your questions: Watch ‘Coronavirus in Ohio’