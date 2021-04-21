Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, April 20, a total of 1,056,606 (+1,799) cases had been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 55,185 (+169) hospitalizations and 7,670 (+29) ICU admissions. A total of 4,418,325 — or 37.8% of the population — had started the vaccination process, up 28,178 from the previous day.

In its most recent update, the Department of Health reported an additional 42 deaths, bringing the state total to 19,033. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

DeWine reported last week that Franklin County was returning to purple, or level 4, the highest level of disease spread in the community as determined by seven indicators by the Department of Health. It had been at level 3, or red, since December.

And the state’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period climbed to 200.0. Weeks ago, DeWine set a benchmark of 50 for lifting the pandemic health orders in the state. After case numbers initially declined, they have gone up the last three weeks.

Vaccination in Ohio, and across the country, is now open to those 16 and older.