Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 407 additional cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Wednesday, July 14, 1,115242 (+407) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,052 (+44) hospitalizations and 8,376 (+10) ICU admissions. A total of 5,640,594 people — or 48.26% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 5,884 from the previous day.

ODH reported 31 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,411. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

