Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 2,326 new cases a high for Delta spike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 10, a total of 1,145,925 (+2,326) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,734 (+159) hospitalizations and 8,555 (+18) ICU admissions. A total of 5,863,957 people — or 50.17% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 11,558 over the previous day.

The 2,326 new cases, 159 hospitalizations and 18 ICU admissions are the highest totals in each of those categories over the past 21 days. Ohio has not seen this many new cases in a day since it recorded 2,340 on April 13.

ODH reported 24 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,580. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

During a news conference Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio is currently split between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and he encouraged all Ohioans to get on board with the CDC’s recommendation to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“The most effective tool we have today is the vaccine,” DeWine said. “People who are not vaccinated are not safe. I want to make sure everyone has the facts.”

