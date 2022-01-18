COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 18 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,418,722 +15,077 Hospitalizations 102,717 +423 ICU admissions 12,335 +45 Deaths* 31,245 +323 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 4,754 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,113,063, which is 60.85% of the state’s population. And 11,567 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,036 24.7% 16.9% In ICU 1,161 26.55% 17.20% On ventilator 815 16.32% 59.66%

The federal website to request an order for free COVID-19 tests is live and taking orders. Preliminary research in Israel indicates a fourth vaccine provides limited defense against the omicron variant. The CDC is advising schools cancel high-risk activities, like sports and band, in areas with high COVID transmission.