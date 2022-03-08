COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of March 8 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,660,728 +799 Hospitalizations 112,951 +84 ICU admissions 13,278 +8 Deaths* 37,018 +194 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,200.

The department reported 1,721 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,236,417 which is 61.91% of the state’s population. And 2,794 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 743 3.1% 19.5% In ICU 147 3.67% 23.89% On ventilator 96 1.9% 71.63%

Ohio’s K-12 schools saw their fewest COVID-19 cases of the school year, reporting only 770 new infections Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health.

Franklin County stayed put but other central Ohio counties improved this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map of COVID-19 mask recommendations. The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate starting March 8.