COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 15 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,635,769+2,121
Hospitalizations110,874+231
ICU admissions13,049+19
Deaths*35,372+367
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 5,500. 

The department reported 3,401 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,201,063 which is 61.6% of the state’s population. And 4,071 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,0748.6%18.1%
In ICU4069.9%23.27%
On ventilator2976.01%68.63%

February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, Hilliard City School District announced it will rescind its mask mandate starting this week.