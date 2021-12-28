COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 28, a total of 1,955,403 (+15,403) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,117 (+444) hospitalizations and 11,623 (+42) admissions into the ICU.

ODH reported 60 deaths on Tuesday bringing the total to 28,780. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

An additional 7,849 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.55% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,960,596.

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 9,700.