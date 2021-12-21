COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 21, a total of 1,867,723 (+12,502) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,302 (+584) hospitalizations and 11,479 (+81) admissions into the ICU.

With 12,502 new cases reported today, that is the most cases in one-day ever for the state of Ohio. The previous high was 11,885 new cases reported on Nov. 23, 2020, a difference of 617.

An additional 8,606 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.27% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,927,726.

ODH reported 249 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 28,277. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,000.