Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine to give 3pm briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and state health leaders will be providing an update on the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Monday, Sept. 13, a total of 1,304,193 (+5,568) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,431 (+232) hospitalizations and 9,088 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,182,195 people — or 52.89% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 4,527 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 5,700, as some Ohio intensive care units are running out of beds.

DeWine announced he will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and several members of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association during the briefing to discuss keeping children in school as COVID-19 cases and other respiratory diseases continue to increase. You can watch the briefing here on NBC4i.com, on the NBC4 app and on our Facebook page.

Ohio recorded 9,019 coronavirus cases on Friday, the most during the Delta wave. It was the highest one-day total since Jan. 8 (9,535).

Just 17 days in the entire pandemic has Ohio seen 9,000 cases, and only 10 days have seen more than 10,000. The state’s highest one-day total was set on Nov. 23 with 11,885 cases.