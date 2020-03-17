Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Latest case numbers and election next steps

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Dept. of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the state surrounding COVID-19 coronavirus.

ODH confirmed 50 cases in the state Monday afternoon. Since then, Columbus Public Health announced another case of the virus, the city’s first suspected community spread case. East Knox Local Schools also announced one if its teachers tested positive.

After a night of confusion and conflicting information, Dr. Amy Acton closed the polls in Ohio, citing the ongoing health emergency.

A lawsuit seeking a delay of the election until June 2 is pending in the 10th District Court of Appeals.

Monday, an order was issued closing fitness centers, gyms, bowling alleys, public rec centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks and indoor trampoline parks. The order prohibiting indoor public gatherings in Ohio was reduced to 50 people.

The dining rooms of bars and restaurants are closed, though takeout and delivery meals are still permitted.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the state will extend access to unemployment benefits to workers in quarantine and employees of businesses that temporarily shut down due to coronavirus.