Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 2,069 cases, 1,135 deaths reported

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are scheduled to give an update on the status of the Coronavirus and the state’s response at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there are 20,969 cases reported in the state, leading to 3,956 hospitalizations and 1,135 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,123 required intensive care.

Monday, Governor DeWine said within the next several days, they will announce a date for the reopening of restaurants, along with protocols that will need to be put in place.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools