Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 2,069 cases, 1,135 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are scheduled to give an update on the status of the Coronavirus and the state’s response at 2 p.m.
As of Tuesday, there are 20,969 cases reported in the state, leading to 3,956 hospitalizations and 1,135 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,123 required intensive care.
Monday, Governor DeWine said within the next several days, they will announce a date for the reopening of restaurants, along with protocols that will need to be put in place.
Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:
- May 1 – Health care procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay in Ohio can move forward.
- May 4 – Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be opened up.
- May 4 – General offices will be able to reopen. Companies are asked to have employees work from home if possible.
- May 12 – Retail businesses, with employees and customers wearing masks.
- Businesses like salons, gyms and restaurants will have to wait to see how the first reopenings go.