Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 28,952 cases, 1,720 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments in the state and plans to reopen Ohio’s economy.

As of Tuesday, 28,952 (+498) COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 5,117 (+119)hospitalizations and 1,720 (+63) deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,357 required intensive care.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Monday, Governor DeWine said the rules for reopening bars and restaurants were laid out ‘very, very clearly’ by the working group. He said distance is key is key when operating these businesses.

The governor said it’s clear there were outliers who were not doing what they should over the weekend. DeWine read from the order that says businesses must continue social distancing. It also says customers must be seated while consuming food, beer and liquor.

Most restaurants and bars did a good job following the order.

DeWine said the Ohio Investigative Unit will be tasked with going into crowded bars and restaurants to assist local authorities with enforcement.

Last week, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:

Campgrounds can reopen on May 21

Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited

BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26

Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31

Guidance for the above reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today

These reopening dates are in addition to the first phase of reopening Ohio’s economy:

May 15 – outdoor dining

May 15 – personal services (salons, spas, massage therapy, tattoo and piercing services)

May 21 – indoor dining

Water parks and amusement parks do not have a reopening date at this time.