Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine to hold daily briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss coronavirus and the latest on efforts to reopen Ohio’s economy.

As of Monday, there are 32,477 (+566) cases reported across the state, leading to 1,987 (+18) deaths and 5,511 (+35) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,443 were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar offices reopened Monday. The BMV says there is no need to rush in today. Many services can be performed online

Also due to Ohio’s continued state of emergency declaration, expired licenses and ID cards are still valid, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said last week at a press briefing.

Gyms are also reopening Tuesday, with guidelines in place.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton had signed three orders, including guidance on reopening gyms, guidance on conducting sports, and the use of schools for use as day camps.

The DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:

BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26

Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31

Guidance for the above reopenings can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov