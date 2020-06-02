Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 36,350 cases, 2,258 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the status of coronavirus in Ohio and efforts to reopen the state’s economy.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 36,350 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,258 deaths and 6,176 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 1,583 required intensive care.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine said Tuesday they have been working with the Department of Education on reopening schools. The state fully intends to have school in the fall. The start dates is up to individual boards of education.

The state is working on a broad outline of health guidelines for schools.

DeWine also announced that all surgeries in Ohio can resume. Facilities must continue to monitor their PPE stockpile. The use of telehealth is still encouraged whenever possible.

Daycares in Ohio were officially allowed to reopen Sunday, as long as they follow guidelines by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the order to reopen the daycare providers was signed by Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton.

At Thursday’s briefing, DeWine announced the state is expanding its criteria for who can get tested for coronavirus. He also touched on the role of pharmacists, as they are at the front line of our health care system. DeWine said the Ohio Pharmacy Board will allow pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests in Ohio.

Starting June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities can allow outside visitation in Ohio. As for visitation in nursing homes, DeWine says we’re not there yet. DeWine said they will continue to lift restrictions slowly if things go well. Facilities will be asked to create a plan for social distancing, masks and taking the temperature of visitors.