Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 39,162 cases, 2,421 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor DeWine held a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest on the state’s response to coronavirus and efforts to reopen Ohio’s economy.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 39,162 (+325) cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,421 (+17) deaths and 6,620 (+70) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,708 (+40) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing by acknowledging that the nation continues to mourn the death of George Floyd.

He announced that he has asked the director of the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to look into best practices for dealing with protests, a crows that won’t disperse and how to prevent members of the media from being injured.

Governor DeWine says they are not looking to give a small number of violent protesters a free pass but they want peaceful protesters to feel safe and for the public to be protected.

DeWine also announced the creation of a new law enforcement recruitment office to try and bring in more minorities and women. The state will help local agencies with recruitment and retention.

Governor DeWine says these are additions he can make quickly without legislation, but many necessary changes will be needed and they are working on other ideas with the general assembly. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 9, 2020

Governor DeWine then addressed the state’s needs for personal protective equipment.

A total of 30 million pieces of PPE have been distributed by the state, 27.8 million to county EMAs.

We have provided PPE to our state institutional agencies to ensure they have a 90-day supply. And we are providing PPE to the @OhioMHAS, through their Office of Pharmacy Services, to support requests for PPE from state agencies, boards, and commissions. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 9, 2020

Dr. Susan Koletar, Director of OSU’s Division of Infectious Diseases discussed the WHO saying that asymptomatic spread of COVID19 is rare. She says without thorough contact tracing we don’t know how much spread has really come from asymptomatic carriers. She also says we continue to learn about this virus.

She recommends people continue doing what they’ve been doing. Pay attention to social distancing, wearing a mask, hand washing, etc.

June 10 is the next big day for business openings in Ohio.

Opening June 10