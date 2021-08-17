Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 3:30pm

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday. 

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff to discuss the rising number of cases in the state. You can watch here on NBC4i.com or the NBC4 Facebook page.  

The latest number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, August 16, a total of 1,161,573 (+1,814) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 63,351 (+118) hospitalizations and 8,609 (+7) ICU admissions. An additional 4,744 people have begun the vaccination process — 50.68% of all Ohioans — for a total of 5,924,412.

On Friday, ODH reported 34 deaths, bringing the total to 20,614. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Last week’s 17,429 new cases were the most in a Monday-Sunday period since Feb. 8-14 (19,133)

On Thursday, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the new director of the Ohio Department of Health, said 99% of those dying from the virus are unvaccinated. He said genomic sequencing has allowed scientists to confirm that the deaths and hospitalizations are due to the delta variant, which is making people “sicker, quicker,” especially the young, obese, and unvaccinated.

