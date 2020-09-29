Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,105 new cases, 37 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted provided an update on COVID-19 in the state Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, a total of 152,907 (+1,105) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,783 (+37) deaths and 15,413 (+106) hospitalizations. The state reported there are 137,708 people presumed to have recovered from the virus.

DeWine asked Ohioans to continue to be cautious over gathering in groups. He told of one instance, related to him by a local health commissioner, of a wedding in a rural county where 11 people later contracted COVID-19, leading to the death of one of the couple’s grandparents.

DeWine said the state is rolling out and looking to expand wastewater testing for signs of COVID-19 to help limit the spread within a community. A testing plan is also being implemented at state prisons.

Also coming is what DeWine called the first overhaul of the state’s Medicaid system in 15 years.

The chief goals will be improving care for children with complex needs, improving personal care experience, initiatives geared toward health and wellness, giving doctors more time to spend with patients, and making sure residents understand their benefits.

DeWine said any changes would not disrupt current care.

Husted announced a program aimed at helping Ohioans, including those unemployed, participate in training programs to receive work credentials and certifications. Information can be found at imap.development.ohio.gov.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.