Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Daily reported cases above 3,000

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Feb. 9, a total of 925,350 (+3,207) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began leading to 11,793 (+98) deaths and 47,853 (+181) hospitalizations. A total of 1,076,415 Ohioans — 9.21% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

Monday was the first time since Oct. 19 (1,837), that daily reported cases were below 2,000. The 21-day average is still above 4,000.

During his briefing last Thursday, DeWine signaled that the end of the statewide curfew could be in sight. On Jan. 27, the curfew was moved, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the first time since it was enacted in November. DeWine said that if COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue their recent downward trend that the curfew could be changed or even removed next week.

Under the state’s plan, if the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26 and below 2,500 for eight straight days.

Here are the counts for the past seven days:

Feb. 3: 2,380

Feb. 4: 2,251

Feb. 5: 2,172

Feb. 6: 2,026

Feb. 7: 1,969

Feb. 8: 2,011

Feb. 9: 1,974

“We’ll take a look at it next Thursday,” DeWine said, “and we may be able to take the curfew off. Now, we don’t know what’s coming. What goes down can come up back. We hope it doesn’t, but this virus has taught us that it has a mind of its own.”

The state’s vaccination program now includes residents 65 and older, those with certain medical disorders and school personnel. DeWine said the state is going to leave vaccinations open for these groups for several weeks because of the limited supply.